Dr Breslin praises efforts of public in curbing spread of Omicron

The Director of Public Health with the HSE North West believes efforts from the public in complying with public health guidelines is proving positive in preventing further spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Dr Anthony Breslin says the Omicron variant, while now the dominant strain in the Republic of Ireland, is being kept at bay by mask wearing, social distancing and people availing of the vaccine programme.

He told today's Nine til Noon Show that compared to other countries, Ireland is ahead in tackling the new variant: