Donegal Sports Partnership approved €104,000 for community sport

A total of 100 clubs, groups and organisations in Donegal have been allocated €104,000 under the Covid-19 Return to Sport Funding Programme.

Donegal Sports Partnership (DSP), with support from Sport Ireland and the Irish government, announced the approval of sports club and community funding allocations this afternoon (Tuesday).

The small grants awards are aimed at supporting sports clubs and community organisations in their efforts to deliver sport and physical activity in parallel with Covid-19 pandemic. The funding approved is directed towards additional costs such as sports and sanitising equipment, venue hire, training and education, and community engagement programmes.

Welcoming the funding allocation, Donegal Sports Partnership Coordinator, Myles Sweeney, thanked the clubs and community groups for taking the time to complete the online application forms.

"Around 160 applications were received across the three funding streams of sports clubs, community organisations and coach/volunteer support. To date, approximately €100,000 has been awarded which is a significant investment to grassroots sport. We are hopeful that a further round of funding for clubs and communities will be presented in early 2022," Mr Sweeney said.

Giving her reaction to the latest funding announcement, Chairperson of Donegal Sports Partnership Board of Directors, Anne McAteer, thanked the directors and staff members of the DSP for their time and dedication to community sport and physical activity during 2021.

"Investment of funding into our communities is vital to maintaining and sustaining sport in Donegal, and ensuring that our communities can continue to avail of the benefits of sport and physical activity," Ms McAteer commented.

The DSP Chairperson also recognised the challenges for sport and physical activity across the region, and the significant impact the pandemic is having on volunteering and sport leadership.

Earlier this month, DSP was approved additional funding of €98,200 to support the ongoing return to community support and physical activity.

The full list of local clubs, groups and organisations to receive funding from the latest announcement is as follows:

Return to Sport Community Development Fund 2021 - Community Groups

Bundoran Community Development Organisation €2,500

Clonleigh Parish Community €1,000

Club Oige Meevagh €1,000

Coiste Edan Fhionn Fhraoich €1,000

Coiste Fobartha Cnoc Fola €1,500

Comharchumann Aran Mhór €2,000

Comhlacht Fobartha Anm Tearmainn €2,000

Coole/Cranford Community Centre €1,500

Donegal Horizons €1,500

Donegal Town FRC €1,000

Downstrands FRC €1,500

Finn Valley Sports €2,000

Fobairt Dhún Lúiche €1,000

Greencastle Development Association €1,000

Illies Community Centre €1,500

Inishowen Children's Autism Related Education Ltd €1,500

Irish Wheelchair Association €500

Moyne Ulster Scots €1,000

Newtowncunningham Orange Hall (Project Orange) €1,500

North West Parkinsons €600

Rosnakill Tourism & Activity Centre €1,500

Sonas Youth Club €1,000

Spraoi & Spóirt €3,000

Ulster GAA €900

Return to Sport - Sports Clubs Development Fund 2021

Aileach Football Club €800

Aodh Ruadh GAA Club €800

Ardara GAA Club €1,000

Ballybofey & Stranorlar €1,200

Ballyliffin Golf Club €1,200

Ballyshannon Rugby Club €800

Buncrana Hearts FC €800

Carndonagh Boxing Club €800

Castlefinn Celtic FC €1,200

CLG An Tearmainn €800

CLG Baile Na nGalloglach €1,000

CLG Beart GAA €800

CLG Na Dúnaibh €1,200

CLG Naomh Padraig, Muff €1,200

Cockhill Celtic FYC €800

Convoy Arsenal FC €1,200

Culdaff FC €1,000

Donegal Bay Cycling Club €800

Donegal Bay Rowing Club €1,000

Donegal Bay Sub Aqua Club €1,000

Donegal Boardriders Club €800

Donegal Sea & Turf Paddlers Club €800

Donegal Town Basketball Club €800

Drumbar United FC €1,200

Drumkeen United FC €1,000

Drumoghill FC €800

Dunfanaghy Badminton Club €800

Dunfanaghy FC €800

Dungloe Boxing Club €800

Dunlewy FC €800

Dunree Boxing Club €800

East Donegal Pony Club €1,200

Fanad Gaels GAA Club €1,200

Fanad United FC €1,000

Finn Valley Rugby Club €800

Finn Valley Women's FC €800

Finn Wheelers Cycling Club €800

Four Masters GAA Club €800

Glen Rovers €800

Glenswilly GAA Club €800

Gweedore Celtic FC €1,200

Iasc na Mara Swimming Club €800

Illistrin FC €800

Inch Bowling Club €500

Keadue FC €800

Killybegs GAA Club €1,000

Letterkenny Blaze Basketball Club €1,200

Letterkenny Boxing Club €800

Letterkenny Cricket Club €1,000

Letterkenny Rovers FC €1,200

Letterkenny Rugby Club €1,200

Lifford & Strabane AC €1,200

Lifford Celtic FC €800

Lough Swilly Yacht Club €1,000

Loughros Point Rowing Club €1,200

Malin GAA Club €800

Milford United FC €800

Moville GAA Club €800

Naomh Brid GAA Club, Ballintra €1,200

Naomh Colmcille GAA Club €800

Naomh Padraig GAA Club, Lifford €1,000

North Pole Cycling Club €1,200

Raphoe Boxing Club €800

Raphoe Town FC €1,200

Rashenny FC €800

Rathmullan Celtic FC €800

Redcastle FC €800

Robert Emmets GAA Club €1,200

St Catherine's FC €800

St Johnston Orange Hall Indoor Bowls Club €800

St Mary's GAA Club (Gaelic for Mothers & Others) €1,000

Swilly Rovers FC €800

Tir Chonaill AC €800

Twin Towns Boxing Club €1,200

Whitestrand FC €800