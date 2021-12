The EU has agreed new rules that will mean digital Covid certs for travel will expire nine months after someone's last dose of a vaccine.

It's in a bid to increase vaccine uptake across the bloc.

The rules apply to travel within the EU and take effect from February 2022.

According to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, the nine month expiration date will only apply to international travel, but not for domestic use such as within hospitality in Ireland: