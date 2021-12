The chief medical officer says the incidence rate of Covid among young adults is one of the highest since the pandemic began.

Dr Tony Holohan says it has risen sharply over the past week - due to the Omicron variant.

The five-day moving average of Covid cases among the entire population has also increased by 16 per cent over the past week.

It now stands at just over 5,000 - and Dr Holohan says the situation among 16 to 34 year olds has worsened at the fastest rate: