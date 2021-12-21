Calls for Council to retain commercial rates waiver into 2022

Donegal County Council has agreed to write to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage in response to a request for the commercial rates waiver to be retained in 2022.

Councillor Martin Farren put forward a motion calling for the move in recognition of the ongoing impact that Covid-19 is having on the business sector in the county.

During 2020, 4,159 businesses in Donegal availed of a 9 month commercial rates waiver at a cost of €14.9m and by the end of this year, it's expected 2,800 businesses will benefit at a cost of €12.5m.

Councillor Farren says his proposal received support from all Councillors, and that now Government must do everything possible to keep businesses open: