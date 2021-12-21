Cabinet to consider supports for businesses impacted by restrictions

Cabinet's expected to approve updated supports for businesses impacted by the latest restrictions on hospitality and live events when it meets this morning.

The Irish Examiner reports changes to the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme could see affected companies able to claim up to 5,000 euro a week.

Changes to the Business Resumption Support Scheme could also see more hospitality firms able to qualify.

Meanwhile Cabinet's also set to back a new scheme that would allow homes and businesses sell excess renewable electricity back into the grid.

Chief Executive of the Vintners Federation, Padraig Cribben, says a long term plan is needed: