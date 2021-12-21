Cabinet signs off on new Covid business supports

Cabinet Ministers have signed off on measures to provide financial support to the businesses impacted by the latest Covid restrictions.

The employment wage subsidy scheme is being reopened for businesses with a more than 30 per cent loss in turnover.

While the Covid Restrictions Supports Scheme payments scheme will open to bars, restaurants and other businesses which close due to the restrictions.

Those businesses that stay open but are earning less than 40 per cent of turnover when compared to 2019 will also now qualify for the payments.

The measures will cost around 100 million euro for the month of January.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath says they needed to make an intervention: