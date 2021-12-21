Breaking: Man arrested in Donegal as part of €20m fraud investigation

A man has been arrested in Donegal as part of an ongoing investigation into a €20 million property registration fraud.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau and Dundalk arrested the man his 40s, today.

He is currently being detained at Milford Garda station.

Gardai say the investigation involves a fraud of up to €20 million and the use of fraudulent documentation to remove mortgage charges held by Financial Institutions on properties, thus allowing the sale of those properties without repaying the mortgages.

In this case, mortgage charges were removed from 12 properties, with 6 of these properties being sold.

This is the 12th arrest as part of the investigation.