5,279 new ROI Covid-19 cases this evening

5,279 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland this evening.

443 patients are in hospital with the virus, down 24 from yesterday, while the ICU figure is down two, to 102.

Latest figures show Dublin has the highest 14-day incidence rate in the country, at 1,686 cases per 100,000 people.

County Donegal has one of the lowest 14-day rates, at 974.9 cases per 100,000 of the population, 375 lower than the national average of 1,350.

The chief medical officer, Tony Holohan, says this week try to only meet those you intend spending Christmas Day with.