Works to save water and improve water supply in Donegal completed

Works to save water and improve the reliability of water supply in parts of Donegal have been completed by Irish Water.

Ageing water mains in Letterkenny, Killybegs, Stranorlar and Laghey have been replaced in a bid the utility says to drive down the volume of clean water being lost underground.

In total close to 1km of water mains was replaced with new high density plastic pipes as part of works carried out in Donegal by Irish Water in partnership with Donegal County Council.

All lead service connections on the public roadway were also replaced as part of the works.

At St. Eunan's Terrace, Letterkenny approximately 200m of cast iron water mains located along the rear of several properties, prone to frequent leakage, bursts and low water pressure were replaced.

While in Stranorlar, around 100m of cast iron mains were replaced at the N15 Stranorlar Bridge.

In Killybegs, approximately 350m of mains replacement was completed along the L1285 and the R263 Shore Road and 300m of mains were replaced on Main Street, Laghey.

Michael McGroddy, Assistant Engineer, with Donegal County Council, says the replacement of the old pipes will significantly improve water quality, safeguard the water supply and have a positive impact on leakage.