Three men jailed for abduction and torture of Kenny Lunney

A man known as YZ, who can't be named by court order, has just been jailed for thirty years for his "lead role" in the abduction and torture of Kevin Lunney.

The director of Quinn Industrial Holdings was bundled into the boot of a car after returning home from work in September 2019.

He then forced into a horse box in Co Cavan, where he was stripped, punched, beaten, attacked with a knife, doused in bleach, and then dumped on the side of a quiet country road.

Alan O'Brien from East Wall in Dublin was jailed for 25 years for his role, while Darren Redmond, also from East Wall, was jailed for 15 years.