“Significant” number of movie showings cancelled because of Covid curfew – Century Cinemas MD

The Managing Director of Century Cinemas has said a significant number of movie showings have now been cancelled as a result of new Government Covid regulations.

The new restrictions come into effect tonight at 8 o'clock, which will see a curfew on bars, restaurants, theatres and cinemas.

Also, all indoor and outdoor events will be capped at 50% capacity.

Mark Doherty, the Managing Director of Century Cinemas in Letterkenny says the 8pm closing time will have a big impact - as much of their income comes from evening showings as well as the Christmas season...