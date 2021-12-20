Mona McSharry on ending the World’s with a medal

Mona McSharry has won Bronze in 100m Breaststroke at the FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships with an Irish Senior Record-breaking swim to give Ireland their second medal at these Championships – and a third World Championships medal for Irish swimming.

Agonisingly close to winning a Bronze Medal in 50m Breaststroke on Friday, McSharry made up for that on Monday, lowering the Irish Senior Record she set in the Semi-Finals with a Finals time of 1:03.97.

This adds to the Bronze Medal she won at the 2019 LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in 50m Breaststroke.

Mona McSharry’s Irish Senior Record Swims in Abu Dhabi

50m Breaststroke Semi-Final – 29.65

50m Breaststroke Final – 29.59

100m Individual Medley – 59.65

100m Individual Medley – 59.35

100m Breaststroke Semi-Final – 1:04.22

100m Breaststroke Final – 1:03.92