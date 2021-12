Mona McSharry has won bronze at the World Short-course Championships in Abu Dhabi.

The Sligo native set a new Irish record in taking third in the women’s 100-metre breaststroke final.

McSharry, who spent her teen years with the Ballyshannon Marlins club swim 1:03.92 to secure her first world medal.

It was the sixth time in the championships that Mona broke an Irish record.