Letterkenny University Hospital once again remains one of the most overcrowded hospitals in the country today.

40 people are waiting on a bed at the hospital, making it the second most overcrowded.

6 people are on a trolley in the hospital's Emergency Department while a further 34 are waiting on wards.

394 admitted patients are waiting on a bed at hospitals across the country according to the INMO's latest Trolley Watch report.