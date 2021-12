Harps to kick season off at home to Drogheda

The SSE Airtricity Premier Division 2022 season in the League of Ireland will kick-off on Friday, February 18 next with four rounds of fixtures across a 36-game calendar that will conclude on Friday, November 4.

Champions Shamrock Rovers will kick-off their defence of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division title at home to UCD with Extra.ie FAI Cup winners St Patrick’s Athletic away to promoted Shelbourne on the opening weekend.

Finn Harps will host Drogheda United, Dundalk will entertain Derry City at Oriel Park and Sligo Rovers are at home to Bohemians in the remaining fixtures.

Derry City will play Sligo in round 3 while the first Derry Harps derby is Friday 8th April at Finn Park.

The season will conclude with the Extra.ie FAI Cup final on November 13.

Click here to see the full fixtures for the 2022 Premier Division