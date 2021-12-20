Frost’s resignation could signal end of Johnson administration – Blaney

Former Brexit Minister David Frost's resignation could signal the end of Boris Johnson's administration in the UK.

That's according to member of the Good Friday Agreement Committee, Donegal Senator Niall Blaney who believes the Prime Minister's days are numbered.

Earlier, Lord Frost said he resigned as Brexit Minister due to a disagreement about policies, involving decision on Covid measures.

The role will now be filled by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Senator Blaney says Lord Frost's decision may be evidence of a change within UK politics: