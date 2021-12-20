Apology – Mr Keith O’Grady BL

In a report broadcast on Highland Radio and reported on the Highland Radio website, on December 1st 2021, we reported on a court case in Sligo Circuit Court where a Mr. Patrick Curran, Sheshkin Beg, Derrybeg, had changed his plea of guilty to charges of sexual assault to a plea of not guilty.

We incorrectly named Mr Curran’s junior counsel as Mr Keith O’Grady BL.

Mr O’Grady, who is well respected and one of the leading practising barristers in criminal law, did not appear in this case and has not acted as counsel for Mr Curran.

We unreservedly apologise to Mr O’Grady for this error and regret the distress caused to him.