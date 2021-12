4,799 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed today in the Republic of Ireland

467 patients are in hospitals with the virus, up 31 from yesterday, while the ICU figure has fallen three to 104.

The chief medical officer says the level of disease among young adults has risen sharply in the past week.

One in four people in the 16 to 34 age-group who are going for a PCR test, are getting a positive result, which Tony Holohan says is one of the highest rates of infection since the pandemic began.