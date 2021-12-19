Record breaking McSharry into another final

Mona McSharry competes in the 100 metres breaststroke final at the World Short Course Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The Sligo swimmer will be in the pool just before a-quarter-to-4.

Monabooked her place in the final with a time of 1 minute 4-point-22 seconds in Sunday's semi final qualifing as the third fastest overall.

It was also her fifth new record during the competition.

Mona McSharry's Irish Senior Record Swims in Abu Dhabi

50m Breaststroke Semi-Final - 29.65

50m Breaststroke Final - 29.59

100m Individual Medley - 59.65

100m Individual Medley – 59.35

100m Breaststroke – 1:04.22