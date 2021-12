Battling Downings came up short against Denn of Cavan in the AIB Ulster Club Junior Football Championship Final in Clones.

Despite five points from Johnny McGroddy, Downings lost by 3-8 to 0-10.

Match analyst Brendan Devenney spoke with Downings joint manager Kevin Gallagher after the game

Meanwhile, Denn's captain Bernard Gaffney gave his reaction also afterwards.