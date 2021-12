The Taoiseach says the Government must provide supports now to the hospitality industry to help it come back.

It'll be hit with an 8pm curfew from tomorrow, which will affect pubs, restaurants, cinemas and theatres.

There are also new caps on indoor and outdoor events, with indoor gatherings limited to 50 per cent capacity or 1,000 people.

Micheál Martin says the Government still needs to develop a long-term plan for hospitality: