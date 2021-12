The Donegal under-21 hurling final between Setanta and St. Eunan's at O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny was abandoned at half-time.

A Setanta player became ill on the pitch and received lengthy treatment before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

It was decided to abandon the game. The game will be refixed for a future date. Setanta were leading 1-5 to 0-6 at the time.