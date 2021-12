Donegal to start the year under lights against Down

Donegal will start 2022 with a home fixture, kicking of their McKenna Cup on Friday 7th January under lights in Ballybofey against Down.

Their second game in the group on Saturday 15th January will be in Belfast against Antrim at Corrigan Park.

Derry also start on Friday 7th against Monaghan at Celtic Park while Tyrone don't get up and running until Tuesday 11th January at Cavan.

Full fixtures below:

Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup

(Finish on the Day to be played in Semi Finals & Final)

Section A: Dún na nGall, An Dún & Aontroim

Section B: Tír Eoghain, Ard Mhacha & An Cabhán

Section C: Muineachán, Doire & Fear Manach

Roinn 1 (All games at 8.15pm)

Thursday 6th January

Ard Mhacha V An Cabhán at Athletic Grounds

Friday 7th January

Dún na nGall V An Dún at Pairc MacCumhaill

Doire V Muineachán at Celtic Park

Roinn 2 (All games at 8.15pm)

Tuesday 11th January

An Dún V Aontroim at Páirc Esler

An Cabhán V Tír Eoghain at Kingspan Breffni

Muineachán V Fear Manach at TBC

Roinn 3 (All games at 1.30pm)

Saturday 15th January

Aontroim V Dún na nGall at Corrigan Park

Tír Eoghain V Ard Mhacha at O’Neill’s Healy Park

Fear Manach V Doire at Roslea

Semi Finals – Tuesday 18th January

Final – Saturday 22th January