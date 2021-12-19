Disappointment for Downings as they lose out in UIster Club Junior Football Final

Downings were beaten by Denn of Cavan in the AIB Ulster Club Junior Football Championship Final in Clones this afternoon. It finished: Denn 3-8, Downings 0-10.

At half-time it was all square at Denn 1-2, Downings 0-5.

Possesion and scoring wise the Cavan champions had the edge for the bulk of the game and emerged as deserving winners.

Denn could well have led at the break, but they missed a number of chances.

Downings were reduced to 14 men on 42 minutes when Danny McBride got sent off for a second yellow card offence.

The battling Donegal champions never gave up and Johnny McGroddy chipped in with five points, but it was the Cavan men who were celebrating come the final whistle with the goals proving to be decisive.

Oisin Kelly summed up the game after the final whistle and got the thoughts of match analyst Brendan Devenney.