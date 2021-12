Donegal's Brendan Boyce has qualified for the World Race Walk Championships in Oregon, USA.

The Olympian had a great run in the 35k distance at the national championships in St. Anne's Park, Raheny, Dublin, to get under the qualifying time.

On Sunday Sport, Patsy McGonagle outlined the details and also gave a round up of the Letterkenny AC Turkey Trot and looked forward to the 50th Finn Valley AC St. Stephen's Day run.