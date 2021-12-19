5,124 new ROI Covid cases, Omicron now dominant strain

The Department of Health has reported 5,124 new cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.

Of those positive cases, health officials now estimate that 52% of all new cases are the Omicron variant - making it the dominant strain of the virus in the Republic of Ireland.

New restrictions are set to come into place from midnight tonight, putting an 8pm curfew on all hospitality, including bars and restaurants, and limiting indoor events to half capacity and 1,000 attendees.

Latest figures also show that there are currently 436 people in hospitals here with Covid-19, of which 107 of those are in ICU.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said today that: "It has taken less than two weeks for Omicron to become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ireland, revealing just how transmissible this variant is."

"We have slowed transmission of this disease in the past using our basic measures and responding immediately if symptomatic – it is extremely important we do everything we can to flatten the curve of this wave now to prevent unnecessary deaths, risk to the vulnerable and to protect our health service."

"If the majority of us can now reduce our social contact, meet others outdoors, work from home unless absolutely necessary, ensure the appropriate use of face masks, avoid crowds and keep indoors well ventilated. Very importantly if you have any COVID-19 symptoms self-isolate immediately and arrange a PCR test, if you are a close contact of a confirmed case please restrict your movements."