Tánaiste expecting record-breaking Covid case numbers in coming weeks

The Tánaiste has warned the number of new Covid cases in the coming weeks will break all records.

A new 8pm curfew on hospitality comes into effect from Monday along with caps on attendance at indoor and outdoor activities.

There will be an exemption for weddings which will be capped at 100 attendees; and further exemptions for hotel residents.

It's expected cases will continue to fall over the coming days before spiking in the weeks ahead.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says he expects the situation to deteriorate quickly: