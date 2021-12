The Dail has heard calls for extra supports for hospitals in the North West.

South Donegal Deputy Marian Harkin highlighted the high levels of overcrowding at Letterkenny and Sligo University Hospitals.

According to figures from the INMO up to yesterday, a total of 247 people were on a trolley at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Deputy Harkin told the Dail that overcrowding is having a significant impact on people needing care: