Harps Board continues to hold talks with Ollie Horgan

The Finn Harps board hope to be in a position to confirm the re-appointment of manager Ollie Horgan soon.

Board member Aidan Campbell told Highland's Saturday Sport programme that the club has to discuss a number of issues with the Harps boss ahead of the new 2022 season.

The fixtures for the new Premier Division and First Division campaigns will be released on Monday.

And while several players have already committed to re-signing for the club ahead of the new season, Aidan Campbell is hoping that Ollie Horgan's reappointment will be confirmed soon.