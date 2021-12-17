PSNI investigate armed robbery at Derry shop

By
News Highland
-

A staff member has been left badly shaken after an armed robbery at a shop on Derry's Northland Avenue last evening.

Two men, both armed with knives and wearing balaclavas, entered the shop at around 7:50pm and threatened a female staff member before making off with a quantity of cigarettes, a sum of cash and a mobile phone belonging to the staff member.

The first man was around 5 feet 10 inches tall, of stocky build, and wearing a grey jumper, dark blue track bottoms and blue and black Nike trainers.

The second man was around 5 feet 7 inches tall, of slim build, and wearing a black coat and black leggings.

The staff member was not physically injured as a result of the incident but was left badly shaken.

Police have launched an investigation, and anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at Strand Road PSNI Station.

