New restrictions to take effect from Sunday

An 8pm curfew for the hospitality sector takes effect from this Sunday until January 30th.

All restaurants and bars must close at 8pm - excluding take-away and delivery services.

From this Sunday until January 30th, there should be no indoor events after 8pm.

For indoor events before 8pm, they should be limited to 50% of venue capacity, or 1,000 people, and attendance at all outdoor events should be limited to 50% venue capacity, or 5,000 people, whichever is lower.

Wedding receptions are permitted to take place after 8pm but capacity will be limited to 100 guests.

From Sunday until January 30th, restricted movement advice for all close contacts will be enhanced:

For those who have received a booster at least one week ago, they will have to restrict movement for five days and take three antigen tests.

For those who haven't received a booster, they must restrict their movement for 10 days.

All people arriving into the Republic of Ireland through airports and ports from overseas will be required to have an antigen or PCR test, in line with their vaccination or recovery status.

All passengers arriving into the Republic through ports and airports should take antigen tests on a daily basis for five days, starting on the day of arrival.