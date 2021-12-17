Donegal’s covid rates well below national average

All seven of Donegal's Local Electoral Areas now have Covid 19 incidence rates which are below the national average of 1,305, with Glenties the ninth lowest rate in the country.

Letterkenny recorded 369 cases in the two weeks to last Monday, a 14-Day Incidence Rate of 1237 cases per 100,000 people.

Lifford Stranorlar had 299 cases, and a rate of 1,154, while North Inishowen saw 181 cases, and a 14 day rate of 1067.

The Donegal LEA had 266 cases and a rate of 1004, while in South Inishowen, 205 cases led to a rate of 917.

Milford saw 118 cases and a rate of 857, while Glenties recorded 179 cases, and a rate of 748, the ninth lowest in the state.