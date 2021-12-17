Donegal students impacted by SUSI Grant payment delays

Many students across Donegal and further afield have been left facing uncertainty as it's emerged the latest SUSI Grant payment due today has not been received by students.

Earlier, in a social media post, SUSI confirmed that scheduled payments were to be issued to Higher Education and PLC students today.

However, as a result of the unknown error, many students who may have been depending solely on the grant money have been left without.

Disability campaigner Vicky Matthew who is a student at IT Sligo and herself due to receive the payment says many families will be facing further financial strain today: