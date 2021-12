Cockhill Celtic registered an impressive 4-1 win against Finn Harps Under-21s under the floodlights at the Letterkenny Community Centre on Thursday evening.

Corey McBride, Garbhan Friel, Jason Breslin and Stephen Duffy were the scorers for the Gavin Cullen managed side. Luke Rudden was on target for Harps.

This result means Cockhill have closed the gap on leaders Bonagee to four points, and they have two games in hand.