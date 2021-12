An enhanced accessible toilet and changing facility is to be developed in Letterkenny, after Donegal County Council secured a €75,000 allocation under the Disability Participation and Awareness Programme, with the bulk of the money going towards a 'Changing Places' unit.

The unit will serve people with complex needs.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh is Mayor of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District, and a Disability Campaigner.

He says work should start on this project in the new year..............