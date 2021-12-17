38 patients awaiting beds at LUH

There were 38 admitted patients awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, two of them on Emergency Department trolleys. That's six down on yesterday.

Letterkenny was again the second most overcrowded hospital in the country today after Limerick.

However, with 16 patients awaiting beds in Sligo, 12 of them in the ED, the combined North West figure of 54 is the highest in the country.

In total, the INMO says there were 319 patients awaiting beds around the country this morning.