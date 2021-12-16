Watch / Listen: Downings Ulster Final Preview

Downings are one game away from creating history, the Donegal champions face Denn of Cavan in the Ulster Junior Final on Sunday in Clones.

Captain of the Downings side is Ben McNutt who told Oisin Kelly everyone is fighting for jersey to play the final:



The community have rallied behind the club and secretary of NaDunaibh Hugo McClafferty says the build up has been fantastic:

Denn will provide the opposition on Sunday at St Tiernach's Park in Clones. Damien O'Donohue of Shannonside FM has been telling us about the Cavan champions:



Downings face Denn in the Ulster Junior Football Championship Final this Sunday in Clones. Join Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney for full LIVE match commentary from the 1pm throw in.