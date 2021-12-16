Two arrested in Buncrana area in multi-agency operation

Two people were arrested following a multi-agency operation in the Buncrana district earlier this week.

A number of searches were carried out in the area on Monday as part of the operation which involved Gardaí, immigration officers, the Department of Social Protection and Revenue & Customs.

As a result, two people were arrested and detained while three vehicles were seized also.

Gardaí said that a "number of offences" were detected, and that operations similar to this would take place over the Christmas period.