Temporary signage to be erected at dangerous Moville corner

Donegal County Council is to erect temporary signage at the Clar Corner on the Moville to Derry road in a bid to curb the number of collisions that have happened in that area.

Cllr Martin Farren raised the issue at the latest Inishowen Municipal District Council Meeting, saying that while funding has been secured for a re-alignment of the road, that is still some way from happening and interim measures are needed.

Cllr Farren received a commitment that the new warning signs will be in place early in the new year, which he says is good news for the area........