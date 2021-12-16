Mental Health Services urge users to tell their story

HSE Mental Health Services have launched an initiative in Donegal to allow service users tell their stories in a way that will allow their experiences to be registered and changes made where necessary.

Rather than launch a survey, they are using careopinion.ie, a platform that allows users and their families tell their story and receive responses from people within the service in a safe and confidential space.

Anonymity is being guaranteed under the scheme.

Patrick Nwoakorie is the Region's Area Lead for Mental Health Engagement...........