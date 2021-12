Mona McSharry is through to the 50m Breaststroke Final at the World Short Course Championships in Abu Dhabi.

The former Ballyshannon Marlins member broke her own Irish Senior Record in the semi final on Day 1 of the competition.

McSharry swam 29.65 and will go into the Final on Friday ranked third.

She has not won a World senior medal before, but did win a Bronze Medal at the LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in 2019 .