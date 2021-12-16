Lack of wheelchair accessible buses still a major issue – Matthews

The Ombudsman says Ireland's in breach of a UN convention on human rights over its failure to provide people with a disability adequate access to public transport.

Peter Tyndall will tell an Oireactas Committee today it's a huge barrier for people to lead an independent life and must be addressed.

He says accessibility to public transport's a particular issue in rural areas.

Ballyshannon based Vicky Matthews has been a long standing disability access campaigner. She says the reality is Peter Tyndall is not the first ombudsman to issue such a warning, and her fear is nothing substantial will change............