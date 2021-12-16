Irish will still be important in new diverse Garda force – McEntee

Garda recruits will no longer need to be proficient in both Irish and English to be eligible to join the force.

It's part of a new strategy to remove barriers that may be preventing minority communities from joining the Gardaí.

800 new officers will join the force next year and the Justice Minister is encouraging minorities including African Irish and Travellers, to consider applying for a role.

Helen McEntee says the Irish language will still play an important role, with some Gardai being specially trained to serve in gaeltacht areas such as West Donegal........