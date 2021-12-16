HSE CEO: Brandon Report “one of the most repulsive reports I’ve read”

The HSE has apologised to residents and their families for failings in care at the Ard Greine Complex and Sean O'Hare Unit in Stranorlar.

The apology comes after the Executive Summary of the Brandon Report was released today, detailing how a resident at the facility carried out over 100 instances of sexual assault and sexual abuse, from as far back as 1997 to 2016.

The HSE says it fully accepts the findings of the report, and that it acted immediately once it received it, to seek assurance on the safety of the current residents.

HSE CEO Paul Reid has described it as one of the most repulsive and gruesome reports he's ever read: