Ethan Boyle back at Harps for another season

Ethan Boyle is the latest Finn Harps player to commit to another campaign with the Ballybofey side.

The defender made his return to Finn Park last season having initially joined the club back in 2016. The Wexford man was almost ever present for Harps last season, appearing in 32 league games.

Boyle told Finnharps.ie: “I’ve loved being back at the club so it’s great to be signed on for another year. We had some really special nights at Finn Park when the fans came back so I’m looking forward to plenty more of them now next season.”