Council must receive more government funding – Doherty

A local councillor says that the Government must provide extra resources to Donegal County Council, in order to plan for the "Tsunami" of additional houses that will require construction because of Mica.

Inishowen councillor Albert Doherty is also the vice-chairman of Donegal County Council's Mica Redress Committee - and he says that new figures shown to him and members of the committee last week demonstrate the need for the council to add many more staff.

He says that out of the 69 applications to the Mica redress scheme received by Donegal County Council in November, 61 of those were recommended for full demolition. He also says the rate of applications requiring a full home demolition has risen dramatically - up from 33 percent in June of 2020 to 90 percent last month.

Cllr Doherty has appealed to the Government to aid the council, so that its planning department can be prepared for the influx of new planning applications..........