A driver has been arrested in the Buncrana area today for drug driving.

Buncrana Roads Policing Unit arrested the driver today after they were detected travelling at a speed of 143KPH in a 100KPH zone.

They also tested positive for the presence of Cannabis and Benzodiazepines.

Gardai are urging motorists again to never drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

They have warned that checkpoints and speed checks will continue over the Christmas period.