There were 44 admitted patients awaiting beds at Letterkeny University Hospital this morning, five of them on Emergency Department trolleys. That's four down on yesterday.

Letterkenny was the third most overcrowded hospital in the country today after Limerick and Cork.

However, with 21 patients awaiting beds in Sligo, 10 of them in the ED, the combined North West figure is the highest in the country.

In total, the INMO says there were 408 patients awaiting beds around the country this morning.