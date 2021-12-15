Macartans edge out St Eunan’s

St. Macartan’s 2 - 12

St. Eunan’s College 1 - 11

St. Eunan’s College bowed out of the Mac Rory after a great game with St. MaCartan’s, Monaghan on Wednesday.

Historically both of these teams have had many great tussles, one of the biggest was the 1956 Mac Rory Cup Final where St. Eunan’s lost by a single point in Omagh.

In the first half on Wednesday in Garavaghy the Monaghan boys led by 2 – 7 to 0- 8 but St. Eunan’s were not clinical enough and also missed 2 goal chances. In the 2nd half St. Eunan’s College came to life and a great run by Noel Barrett opened up the St. Macartan’s defense and finished with a great goal to the roof of the net.

St. Eunan’s came within 2 points but St. Macartan’s scored a couple of late points to win by 2 -12 to 1 - 11.

St Eunan's scorers;

David Boyle 0- 5 ( 4 frees)

Noel Barrett (1 – 0)

Max Roarty 0 – 2

Daithi Gildae 0 – 1

Donal Gallaher 0 – 1

Gary Kelly 0 – 1

Gareth Gallagher 0 - 1